Pakistan and Bahrain share historical ties: Afridi

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi called on Ambassador of Bahrain Muhammad Ibrahim Muhammad here in Islamabad on Tuesday. In the meeting, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that both Pakistan and Bahrain share historical ties. He said that Pakistani immigrants have played an important role in Bahrain’s development. He also said that Pakistan is proud of its friendship with Bahrain and it will continue to play its role in the development of Bahrain.

Ambassador of Bahrain to Pakistan, Muhammad Ibrahim Muhammad said that Pakistani immigrants are a huge strength to Bahrain. He further added that Pakistani immigrants are being vaccinated free of cost in order to protect them from this corona virus epidemic.