Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 5 May 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 104300 Rs. 95608 Rs. 91263 Rs. 78225 per 10 Gram Rs. 89420 Rs. 81968 Rs. 78243 Rs. 67065 per Gram Gold Rs. 8942 Rs. 8197 Rs. 7824 Rs. 6707

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

