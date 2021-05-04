Hassan Abdal 15 die, 30 injured as bus plunges into ravine on Motorway near Burhan

At least 15 persons, including a woman and a child, were killed and 30 others injured as a Mardan-bound bus plunged into a deep gorge near Burhan on the Motorway on Monday. The ill-fated bus was coming from Lahore. The dead were identified as Ashfaq Ali, Mohammad Salman, Waqas and Hamida, widow of Waheed Gul, residents of Mardan, Mohammad Kamran and Mohammad Rauf, residents of Swabi, Haroon, resident of Charsadda 5-year old Khadija Umar, and three unidentified passengers. The staff of Motorway Police and Police Hassanabdal reached the spot and the dead and injured were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. The critically injured were being shifted to Rawalpindi. District Police Officer Attock Khalid Hamdani reached the spot.













