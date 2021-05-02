EFP expresses concern on extended holidays on Eid

Ismail Suttar, President, Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), has expressed concern over the recent decision of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to allow for an eight days-long Eid ul Fitr holiday, citing that the business community of Pakistan is already working on limited hours as per the Ramazan schedule and facing difficulties in meeting expectations of buyers for timely delivery and management of supply chains. Furthermore, the expected lockdown in the month of May, he claimed, has already disturbed future planning for the export-oriented industry. He argued that there is need to abolish the culture of long public holidays and twice weekly off as it results in the suspension of banking services and port operations that multiplies the losses for the business community and as well as the national exchequer.













