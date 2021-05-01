Prince William and Kate Middleton join social media boycott over online racism and abuse

Prince William and Kate Middleton had planned to celebrate their daughter Princess Charlotte’s sixth birthday on social media platforms. The royals, however, decided to boycott it over online abuse and racism. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are supporting football clubs, players and other sporting bodies across UK in their four-day absence from Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, according to Daily Mail. The royal couple last shared a note on social media on April 30 that read, “As President of the FA, I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend.” The protest is reportedly aimed at persuading the tech giants to take a stronger stance against racist abuse by netizens. The online boycott has been led by the football community, including Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling. Bodies for rugby union, rugby league, cricket, cycling, horseracing and the Lawn Tennis Association are also involved.













