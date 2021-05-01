Converting the LoC into a line of peace

Both the Pakistani and Indian Foreign ministers visited the UAE earlier this month, ostensibly on respective bilateral visits. In diplomacy, nothing happens by chance and unwritten protocols dictate that hosting two Foreign ministers representing two sovereign states at the same time should be avoided as an international diplomatic norm. Unless, of course, there is a multilateral diplomatic meeting or conference. By all indications the two were not on a bilateral visit to the UAE. Especially given that just days earlier, the UAE envoy to Washington disclosed that the UAE has been mediating between Pakistan and India and has “played a role in bringing Kashmir escalation down and creating a ceasefire, hopefully ultimately leading to restoring diplomats and getting the relationship back to a healthy level”. International media also reported back channel “secrets talks” at the intelligence-wing level taking place in Dubai in January, resulting in de-escalation and ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

However, Pakistan and India do not need to reinvent the wheel to achieve reconciliation and final settlement of Kashmir. A plethora of proposals and concept notes have been prepared by some of the best minds that the Foreign Offices and security institutions of both countries have to offer. What is needed is statesmanship and a vision for a peaceful and prosperous South Asia.

Had the Agra Summit in July 2001 not failed, allegations of sabotage notwithstanding, the complex Kashmir issue would have been resolved and the loss of many precious lives would have been avoided. Indeed, had the talks ended in a signed, sealed and delivered agreement — it would likely have been inconceivable for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to alter the special status of Occupied Kashmir by revoking Article 370 and 35-A.

The Kashmir peace plan put forward by President-General Pervez Musharraf at Agra comprised four stages: first, Kashmir will maintain the same borders but people will have freedom of movement across the region; second, the territory will have the right to self-governance or autonomy but not independence; third, troops will be withdrawn from the region in a staggered manner; and, four, a collective supervision mechanism will be established among Pakistan, India and Kashmir. These four stages remain critical to any final settlement plan. Given the nuclear capability of both sides, it will be almost impossible to alter borders through military might; as the February 2019 air strikes by Indian forces on alleged militant training camps in Balakot underscore.

Pakistan retaliated with counter airstrikes on Indian military targets across the border and shot down two ‘enemy’ planes while capturing an Indian pilot. The two countries came close to the brink of war with the possibility of the conflict spiralling into a nuclear conflagration. The Indian side definitely would have understood the futility of war and armed conflict as a means of achieving its political agenda in Kashmir. Therefore, the present LoC is almost unalterable and this should be duly recognised by the two sides. The conflict has divided the communities. Having served in the Pakistan Army in Kashmir, I have witnessed first-hand the agony of the Kashmiri people who would use megaphones to express condolences on the demise of their relatives in the adjoining village across the LoC. I have also seen how, in happier times, singing would bring the two sides together whenever marriages or festivals were celebrated. The Kashmiris deserve to live side-by-side as one people.

South Asia has failed to emerge as an economically integrated region. Can the Indian leadership marshal enough courage to allow the Kashmiri people to meet each other, share each other’s grief, celebrate and rejoice together? Stage 1 of the four-point plan can be today’s starting point, while the rest are allowed to evolve over time. Perhaps, over the course of the first year some additional crossing points can be gradually opened up. The Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service should be operated under joint Pakistan-India protection.

The ceasefire should be followed by both sides withdrawing militarily from the LoC while Indian troops retreat from the cities and villages of Occupied Kashmir; which will require the ruling BJP to talk to the militants. Pakistan could facilitate this dialogue. History teaches us that those people who are willing to die for both individual freedom and as well as that of their homeland cannot be subjugated with the threat of death. This makes military power futile.

Pakistan and India should assure Kashmiris on both the sides of the divide that self-rule is the best option. The region is endowed with such natural beauty that it could easily become the Switzerland of South Asia. Its magnificent mountains, lush meadows, fragrant alpines and, above all, the warm and generous hospitality of the Kashmiri people — which is deeply rooted in a culture that dates back thousands of years — represent the best ambassadors for peace. The time has come to transform the LoC into a line of peace.

The writer is former Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam. He can be reached at baluchrasool@gmail.com