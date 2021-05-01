Agriculture Research Center proposed For Thatta

A Private Company under a Public-Private partnership on Friday presented a proposal to set up an Agriculture Research Center and Eco Farm encompassing over 1000 acres of land with an investment of around $300 million on the main Gujo-Junghshai Road.

The agriculture and research center aims to promote agriculture studies and research in Thatta.

The proposal was presented by a delegation of One Belt One Road Company in a meeting that was presided over by Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for local government and forest, who described the project as a major breakthrough in the agricultural sector.

While Briefing the benefits of the project, Vice Chairman OBOR Mr. Feroz Shahid said that his company would be investing $300 million for establishing an Agriculture Research Center and Eco Farm encompassing over 1000 acres according to the needs of the modern-day.

He further explained that the purpose of this project was to bring a revolutionary change in the agriculture sector and put the country on the path of progress through agriculture.

“Under this project around 9000 jobs will be given in collaboration with South China Agriculture University that will also be supervising the research work being carried out at the center; he mentioned.

This was also brought into the knowledge of the Minister that Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam had extended its assistance for this project.

Stakeholders of district Thatta including, PPP Thatta President Sadiq Ali Memon, MPA Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Shah, Forest Secretary Dr. Badar Jamil Mendhro, Deputy Commissioner Thatta Usman Tanveer, SSP Thatta Dr. Imran Khan, Chief Executive Officer OBOR Development Pakistan Brigadier Syed Bassim Saeed, MD Karachi Water Board Asadullah Khan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismael Kumbhar and Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh MD Sindh Tourism Development Corporation and senior officials of Revenue, Highways and Irrigation Department attended the meeting

Mr. Shah directed the stakeholders of district Thatta to ensure the protection of site land from encroachments.