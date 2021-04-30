PM voted ‘personality of the week’ for efforts against Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been voted “Personality of the Week” by the Al-Jazeera weekly programme “Sibaq-ul-Akhbar” for his views and efforts to address the issue of Islamophobia.

“Sibaq-ul-Akhbar” is an interactive and live one hour weekly programme in Arabic on Aljazeera TV. This programme is very famous in Arab countries. In this programme, the channel selects three to four top news of the week and subsequently viewers are asked to vote as to which is the top news story and personality associated with the story. Imran Khan secured 56 percent votes from the viewers.

Al-Jazeera’s viewers on the Sibaq-ul-Akhbar programme held on April 24 voted for Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan as Personality of the Week for his candid views on the issue of Islamophobia.

In the initial part of the programme, the anchor highlighted PM Imran Khan’s achievements and later he took Shaukat Paracha, an anchor of a private TV channel from Pakistan, for comments.

In October 2019, Jordan’s Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre named PM Imran as its “Man of the Year” in its list of the most persuasive Muslims in the world. The centre is an autonomous research entity with the Royal Aal al Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought in Jordan.

“If The Muslim 500 was in print back in 1992 and I was the Chief Editor then, I would have nominated Imran Khan as our Muslim Man of the Year because of his brilliant performance in cricket, which culminated in Pakistan winning the 1992 Cricket World Cup — a sport I have always admired for its combination of elegance and intense competitive play,” said Professor S Abdallah Schleifer, a Professor Emeritus of Journalism in the American University in Cairo, who chose Imran Khan winner of the title.