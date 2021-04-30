President UMT calls upon President of Pakistan Arif Alvi

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi met with President University of Management and Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hassan Murad at the President House.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, graciously hosted President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad and discussed various points of mutual interest mainly surrounding higher-education & artificial intelligence. President Alvi appreciated the role of UMT in the field of education and paid homage to the educational services of former UMT Chairman Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed). President Dr. Arif Alvi said that technological advancement has changed the education scenario, so we need to stay updated with the changing times. He also expressed that our young leaders in the field of higher education can promote National development in all walks of life.

President UMT Ibrahim Hassan Murad expressed his gratitude to Mr. President for sparing precious time. Ibrahim Hasan Murad discussed strategies & best practices regarding Higher and inclusive Education with Dr. Alvi. Mr. Murad said that youth is the future of our country therefore efforts to drive youth and national character building campaigns must be highlighted. UMT is one of the best universities in Asia where students from different cities across Pakistan, especially from every district of Balochistan, are getting quality education on scholarships; he added.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that we must realize the benefits of technology in our education system therefore policy makers and academia must go hand in hand in deploying emerging solutions to the decades old problem in society. Such a collaborative network can transform the dream of becoming a developed country into reality; he said.