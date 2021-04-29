Navya says pandemic has ‘disproportionately’ impacted women

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is very passionate about women issues took to her Instagram to share a disturbing news that the pandemic has pushed back the road towards gender equality by 36 years.

Navya took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to share a news article by Forbes which talked about the disproportionate impact of COVID on women across the globe.

According to the report by Forbes, “The global effects of the pandemic have set women back on the road to equality. On its current trajectory, it will now take 135.6 years to close the gender gap worldwide. This is a steep increase from the previous Global Gender Gap Report, which predicted 99.5 years.”

It further read, “In other words, because of Covid-19, the time it will take for the gender gap to close grew by 36 years in the span of just 12 months. Progress may skip a generation.”

Navya captioned this article with the following words, “This pandemic has disproportionately impacted women. Especially working women! ESPECIALLY Indian women. Making gender equality a very very distant dream.”