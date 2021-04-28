Court concerned at delay in pension payment

The Sindh High Court, Sukkur circuit bench Sukkur, on Tuesday issued the directions to stop the salaris to chief minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the chief secretary Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, cabinet members and other relevant government officials over delay in the payment of the pension to the retired workers of Market Committees.

The two-member Sukkur bench of the SHC heard a case regarding an inordinate delay being made in the payment of pension to retired employees of the market committees. Mr Suhail Khoso, the counsel of the pensioners, pleaded that despite repeated court orders, the government functionaries had refused to release the pension of retired employees.

The court expressed its annoyance over the lack of implementation on its repeated orders and directed that the cabinet members would not get their salaries unless the retired employees received their pensions. The double bench also stopped the salaries of chief secretary Sindh, secretary agriculture and secretary finance and adjourned the hearing for May 11.