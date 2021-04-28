Yasra expecting first child with Abdul Hadi

Yasra Rizvi is ready to embark on a new chapter in her life – motherhood! Congratulations are in order for Dunk star Yasra who is pregnant with her first child with husband Abdul Hadi, who she has been married to since 2016. The delightful news was shared by Yasra herself in a candid Instagram post.

The actor first posted a picture of herself with a script in hand with the cryptic caption, “To deliver or not to deliver?” She then followed that up with another picture with her baby bump in full view. “Waiting is half the job and patience is the only way to get it done!” she wrote.

Friends and colleagues flooded the comment section with love and best wishes for Yasra on her new journey with actor Amar Khan writing, “More power MashaAllah,” and Sadia Ghaffar, who is also pregnant with her first child, also congratulating Yasra.