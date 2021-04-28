Priyanka Chopra seeks Joe Biden’s help

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter on Monday to express her concerns about India’s struggle during the horrific second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and how the country is in a dire need of vaccines to avoid more Covid-19 related deaths. She also requested US President to help and ‘urgently’ share vaccines. Tagging the president of the United States of America Joe Biden and other high ranking officials, Priyanka said that “the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines.” She also stated that while India is suffering from a horrific second wave of the pandemic, the “US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed.” While some Twitter users remarked that Priyanka’s appeal is a delayed response to the Covid-19 situation in her country of origin, others lauded her for taking an important first step. Last week, as India continued to report the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, the actor sent “virtual hugs” for her fans as she posted a picture of herself along with her dog Gino.













