China pledges to continue providing vaccine to Pakistan till final defeat of virus

China on Tuesday pledged to stand with Pakistan to provide support to control the third wave of Covid-19 and continue supply of vaccines to help the all-weather strategic cooperative partner till final defeat of the deadly virus.

“As an all-weather strategic cooperation partner, China will continue to stand with Pakistan to provide support and help to the best of our capability for the final defeat of the virus,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

He said on April 26 the Chinese government delivered to the Pakistani government a new batch of vaccine assistance. “This is a new measure of China to fulfill our pledge to make vaccines a global public good and to help our Pakistani friends to fight the virus.”t

The third batch of one million doses of Chinese government-donated vaccines was airlifted from Beijing to Islamabad by special aircraft on Saturday and was handed over to the Pakistani authorities during a ceremony on Monday.

Earlier, the Chinese government aided two batches of vaccines to Pakistan, and the Chinese military also donated a batch of vaccines to the Pakistani Army. And Pakistan has also purchased several consignments of Covid-19 vaccines from China.

According to official sources, another consignment of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines is also likely to transport from China to Pakistan later this week.