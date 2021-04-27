Vaccinate yourself, to save yourself

Pakistan’s government has been trying to vaccinate the public of Pakistan, to save their lives from the lethal virus, named COVID-19. This virus is continuously changing its shapes and becoming more dangerous day by day but, unfortunately, the public of Pakistan did not want to take the 3rd wave of COVID-19 fueled by the UK strain of the virus, seriously and in repercussion of non-seriousness in the attitude of the public, Pakistan health sector going through a lot. From March, Pakistan has launched COVID-19 vaccination for the general public, starting with older people, as it copes with a high degree of vaccination.

Our government is exporting more and more vaccines just to save the lives of the citizen of Pakistan. But what the people of Pakistan are doing with their selves? The Pakistan government, providing free vaccines to the peoples but citizens are hesitating to register their selves for vaccination. It seems too much interesting; our public never wants to cooperate with the government in any way. If the government livid the smart lockdown and other restriction to stop the spread of the deadly virus then, they grumble and if the government called them to register their selves for vaccination, they still show tenacious attitude and not get register their selves for vaccinating.

It is the need of the hour, to look at the condition of other countries, who take this virus flippantly, not farther, if we look at our neighbor country India then we can easily able to recognize the significance of covid-19 vaccine. The capital of India, New Delhi, said that they have only a few hours of medical oxygen to keep Covid-19 patients alive, more to this; they said that more than two-thirds of hospitals had no vacant beds. We also are consuming 90% of oxygen which is produced in our country and ventilators are becoming short in Pakistan, beds are also occupying by the patients of Covid-19, still public want to go out to shopping and wants get-togethers, and don’t want to take the dose of vaccine? Isn’t it ridiculous?

In some countries, citizens are grumbling about not getting the COVID-19 vaccines. It’s is unclear exactly when doses will be available to them. German is also included in that list of countries that did not start vaccination yet. The Health Minister of Germany said that he expected coronavirus vaccinations to be available for all those willing to be vaccinated in Germany by June. And here are the lucky we, whose government is vaccinating their public free of cost, but the public is not cooperating with the government.

The situation is becoming more intense; Pakistan recorded its highest single-day Covid-19 death toll on April 24 with 157 mortalities. The previous high, 153 deaths, was recorded on June 20 last year. It is time to carefully; if we want to survive and we love our country too then we should try to register ourselves according to the turn, for vaccine more and more. Vaccine not only protects you it also protects your loved one’s life. For survival, it becomes crucial to get the vaccine, follow the sops, and government directions. Take a step forward, start following the sops strictly, vaccinate yourself, and protect yourself.

The government is doing its best to save the lives of citizens, we should appreciate their efforts. Now it’s up to the public, what they want a ventilator or a vaccine? Spread the word, and start campaigning for vaccination on social media. Influencers have always the power to bring change in the attitude of people. I think they should come forward and motivate the people about taking the vaccine and following the sops. Because the only way to fight against this fatal virus is following the sops, and get yourself vaccinated.