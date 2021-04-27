Govt opens vaccination for citizens above 40

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday announced the opening of Covid-19 vaccine registration for citizens who are above the age of 40.

The NCOC head after chairing the morning session wrote on Twitter that the Forum has decided to initiate registration of citizens above 40 years of age and walk-in vaccination facility for above 50 years of age. “NCOC meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting Tuesday. Also decision taken to allow walk in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group,” Asad Umar said, and urged the people of above mentioned age group to register themselves and encourage rest of the population to get their Covid vaccine. “If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register,” he tweeted.

The national tally on Monday of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 89,219 as 4,825 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,234 people recovered from the disease. Seventy patients died on Monday, 65 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and five out of the hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the NCOC. Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by the Punjab. Out of total 70 deaths, 24 died under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators are occupied in four major areas including Multan 62 percent, Mardan 65 percent, Gujranwala 81 percent and Lahore 70 percent. The maximum oxygen beds are also occupied in four major areas of Swabi 75 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 79 percent and Swat 68 percent. Around 570 ventilators are occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

Some 50,161 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 16,983 in Sindh, 19,445 in Punjab, 7,709 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,725 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,036 in Balochistan, 333 in GB, and 975 in AJK. Around 694,046 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 800,452 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 16,591, Balochistan 21,743, GB 5,258, ICT 73,450, KP 114,077, Punjab 290,788 and Sindh 278,545.