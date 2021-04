The security forces have foiled a bid of terrorism and recovered a huge cache of arms during a search operation in Ghahi area of district Bajaur, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday. According to the military’s media wing, the recovered arms and ammunition include 15 mortar shells and more than 20 hand grands of different calibres. The ISPR said that a search operation is underway in the area to arrest the culprits.