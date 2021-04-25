Escaping Poverty: Mother of three commits suicide

A woman reportedly ended her life following abject poverty in village Urs Temro some 20 kilometers away from coastal town Jati of district Sujawal on Sunday evening.

According to area police, the body of Parveen, 25 mother of three children was found tied by a rope hanging from a ceiling fan in her house, however the police confirmed that she had no marks of violence on her body. The mother of the deceased woman told local reporters that her daughter took the extreme step due to abject poverty adding that they were facing starvation for the past two days.

The husband told that he had gone outside to arrange some food for his family, but when he returned he saw the body of her wife hanging from the ceiling fan. The area police shifted the body to Taluka Hospital Jati for autopsy where it was found, that the neck of the deceased had fractured and a mark of rope on her neck showed that she died from hanging. The police recorded the statements of the heirs and later handed over the body to them.