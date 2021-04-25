PM’s politics based on slogan of change, promise for new Pakistan: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan laid down the foundation of his politics on the slogan of change and promise for a new Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion of 25th Foundation Day of the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fawad Chaudhary said the promise of a new Pakistan and change was to lay the foundation for a state in Pakistan where the law is the same for the strong and the weak. He said that Imran Khan started his struggle against the two party system. He said that PTI is the biggest party of the middle class and lower middle class. He said the poor people expect that if anyone can give justice in Pakistan, it is only the PTI.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan a modern Islamic welfare state as dreamt by Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam struggled for it.