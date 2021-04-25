Ferozsons Laboratories collaborates with Rizq underits Omega Initiative to combat hunger

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rizq, an innovative social enterprise dedicated to ending hunger in Pakistan, to launch the Ferozsons Omega Initiative. The initiative aims to improve access of food at hospitals and underserved communities across Pakistan. In line with the UN sustainable development goals, the Ferozsons Omega Initiative also works to create awareness around the wastage of food. The MoU was signed by the CEO of Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, Mr. Osman Khalid Waheed and Rizq Founder Mr. Qasim Javaid The signing ceremony took place at the Ferozsons Head Office in Lahore.

The overarching objective of the project is to reduce food insecurity and improve healthcare outcomes for underprivileged communities in Pakistan. Under the signed MoU, Ferozsons will provide a financial grant as well as field support to Rizq. The programme will support underprivileged patients under treatment at various hospitals during the month of Ramadan. The scope of the MoU also includes other activities including a ‘Save Food, Save Life’ campaign which aims to create awareness about steps one can take to eliminate food wastage from restaurants and homes and redistribute cooked food to marginalized communities. Rizq is a non-profit established by young graduates of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) committed to eliminating food wastage, ending hunger and addressing poverty.