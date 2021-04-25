Govt, exporters need effective liaison to boost economy: Pervez Hanif

Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif Sunday said that instant and extraordinary decisions were indispensable for policy-making in the given circumstances for which effective liaison between the government and exporters was need of the hour. Talking to the media, he added that more relief should be given to manufacturers and exporters to increase export competitiveness in the international markets. The CTI Chairperson demanded the government to provide facilities to the handloom carpet industry and other export sectors in the upcoming federal budget for financial year 2021-22. He also demanded that export industries should be given more relief during the Corona epidemic so that country’s exports are not affected.

He said the government could stabilize the economy and foreign exchange reserves by increasing exports and

for this it was necessary to provide maximum support to all export-oriented sectors. “The government should categorize the export sector and the export-oriented industries which were currently facing more difficulties should be provided more assistance and relief,” he suggested.