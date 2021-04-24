Nasir Khan Durrani- an obituary

Jose Marti had once rightly saidandI fully endorse, “Men are like starts; some generate their own light while others reflect the brilliance they receive”. History only records the glories and remembers the marvels accomplished by the chosen few who rise far above the ordinary standards and serve humanity beyond the selfish dictates and petty considerations which beguile all and sundry. Nasir Khan Durrani was one of the select few noble souls whose sole and scared aim in life was to uphold the dignity of the uniform he wore, safeguard the life, honor and property of people residing in the jurisdiction he rogered as police office and thus set an example for others to serve with grace and lead by example. He joined Police Service of Pakistan as ASP in 10th Common back in 1982 and served most of his illustrious career in Punjab. He commanded Police force in eight difficult districts of central Punjab as SSP and fought hardened criminals of all shades and grades valiantly with his back to the wall. Maintaining himself the highest standards of honesty and professionalism, he adopted a policy of zero tolerance for the black sheep in police force whom he awarded exemplary punishments. He was thorough and thorough a reformist and endeavored hard to transform the police behavior towards people. That’s why in 1998, he was chosen to command and train a batch of 280 police inspectors recruited through Punjab Public Service Commission with a vision to bring about the cultural transformation at police station level. He took that assignment of Deputy Commandant Police College Sihala as a challenge and trained the batch as its course commander with rare missionary zeal for over a year. He inculcated in them the highest degree of professional conduct, quality training, moral values and a humane heart for people at large. He was feared as a strict disciplinarian but loved as a mentor same time. Not many in uniform would ever enjoy this privilege.

Hewas a larger than life character and like a pole star he dwelt apart in a crowd by virtue of his towering personality. He will be remembered for ever as one of the most revered and celebrated chiefs Police Service of Pakistan has ever produced. As chief of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, his meritorious services will be commemorated for more reasons than one. He in his entire service spanning over three decades, championed the cause of a people-friendly and service-oriented policeand as KP Police Chief, he introduced a number of reforms in the force at a time when it was facing the tough challenge of fighting terrorism. He had assumed the office of inspector general of KP Police in 2013, immediately after the PTI led Government was formed in the Province. He was known for taking strict action against officers accused of negligence in their duties and also introduced a Police Access System to address public complaints within the shortest possible time. He introduced the I-Call system, establishing a round-the-clock direct link between himself and the public.To fight terrorism, he raised the Special Combat Unit and improved the Elite Force and CTD. He ensured an across the board internal and external accountability within the force and dismissed a large number of officers for misuse of power, corruption and other complaints. On the other hand, he got many incentives and resources for his force to improve their working and lifestyle of the constables and junior officers.He set up six specialized schools for improved training of the cops, launched the model police stations and reporting rooms, women desks and introduced the Dispute Resolution Councils.He relinquished the charge of IG in 2017 after serving a little over three years on the post. He setan example for all the public servants who want to earn respect, prayers and love from the people.

As KP Police Chief, he was given a free hand by the KP government, especially by the PTI chief Imran Khan, resulting in overall improvement in the affairs of the KP Police including maximum merit in postings and transfers and lowest level of political interference.On numerous occasions, Imran Khan and PTI quoted him as a hero on the social media and many other fora and praised the KP Police under him as the best force in the country.The immense respect and recognition throughout his tenure as IG earned him jealousy within the cops and even officers from other cadres. But he cared fig for it and focused on his work and retired as one of the most loved police chiefs. He was given a grand send-off through a celebrated evening on the eve of his retirement. “I am leaving this province with a lot of prayers and love from its people. I had gone through a (heart) bypass operation few years back but recently the doctor told me my health is much better compared to the past. It is only because of the love and prayers I have got from the people of KP,” remarked Nasir Durrani during a function arranged in his honor on retirement from service in March 2017.It was a grand farewell attended by a large number of politicians, both from treasury and opposition.Durrani thanked everyone, including his family, the KP government, former bosses, media and especially the force for their support in completing an excellent career as a cop. He advised his successors to work with honesty and commitment for the force and the people of the province to achieve success.The then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak during the farewell dinner for the outgoing provincial police chief announced upgradation of the basic pay-scales of constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors.“Even while leaving the province, Nasir Khan Durrani placed the demand for the welfare of his force. I announce upgrading the basic pay-scales of the lower ranking cops,”He had also asked for increasing the “Shuhada Package” for the martyrs of KP Police to bring it at a par with other provinces as it has created a sense of deprivation among the policemen.

As they say, death stamps the last andfinal seal upon the character of a person which unfolds the true measure of the cult and character enjoyed by the deceased. Moments after the shocking news of his untimely departure when he succumbed to corona virus, loads of condolence messages poured in from all sections of society from a common man in the street to the country’s PM himself, paying him richest possible tributes. His sudden passing has left the entire country in mourning. Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was “saddened to learn of the passing of former IG Police Nasir Durrani. He was instrumental in reforming KP police when he was the IG. Pakistan has lost an outstanding police officer.” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed grief, referring to Durrani as “a stellar officer who served our country & people with integrity.” Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that “his outstanding performance in turning KP police around during the first PTI Government of KP will be remembered by all.” Senator Faisal Javed condoled the loss, praying that “Allah give his soul eternal rest & the family the strength to bear the great pain.” Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also expressed grief at Durrani’s passing and paid tribute to him for his services for the police force.KP police chief Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi too expressed grief at Durrani’s death, saying he was an “extremely capable, intelligent, hardworking and fearless man. The reforms brought under his leadership in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police are unparalleled. His services for the police force will be remembered for decades.” “The sad demise of Nasir Durrani brings to an end his long era of professionalism and humanitarian policing. He was a dear friend and a great human being. He will be dearly remembered. May Allah bless his soul,” stated Shahzad Arbab, the former chief secretary of KP and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Immediately after his retirement in 2017, he was offered to lead the KP Ehtisab Commission but he politely declined the offer. He refused to be made caretaker chief minister in KP and Punjab before the 2018 general election.Nasir Durrani was made chairman of the Punjab Police Reforms Commission to improve the force in that province. However, he quit the job soon after realizing the government was not as serious in reforms as it was in KP. He was living a low-profile life as member of Punjab Public Service Commission when he tested positive for Covid-19 in Lahore. He remained at Mayo Hospital for around ten days before he breathed his last on Monday, leaving a large number of his family, friends and fans in mourning. His death has caused immense grief as he was regarded as a legend in uniform. People like him are not born every other day. Rest in eternal peace Sir Nasir Khan Durrani. Salutes!

The writer is a civil servant by profession, a writer by choice and a motivational speaker by passion!