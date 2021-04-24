Govt prioritise Sindh’s development: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that progress and prosperity of the people of Sindh is a priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The president said this while talking to Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, who called on him on Friday and exchanged views on the projects initiated by the federal government for the province. The president said that the federal government is taking all possible measures to address problems of people, and the projects launched for public welfare are a manifestation of it. The president said the solution to problems of the province lies in mutual consultations and reconciliatory approach. He said that representatives of all political parties will have to demonstrate a responsible behaviour to address issues of people.













