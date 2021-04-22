‘The Conjuring 3’ — Ed and Lorraine Warren take on another horrifying case

The trailer of The Conjuring 3, also known as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is out, and it looks quite eerie with lot of horrifying scenes that make it a worthy instalment of the Conjuring trilogy. The trailer has Ed and Lorraine Warren investigating a criminal case where the suspect claims that he was possessed by the devil when he committed the murder. The Warrens have to prove the existence of the devil to a courthouse while they battle the demons themselves. Actors Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as the Warrens from the previous films and are joined by Ruairi O’Connor and John Noble in significant roles. Unlike the last two films, this one is not set in a haunted house but inspired by a real-life case from 1981. This is the eighth film in the Conjuring universe and it has been directed by Michael Chaves who has previously helmed 2019’s ‘The Curse of La Llorona.’ James Wan, who started the franchise by directing the first two films, has co-written the third instalment.













