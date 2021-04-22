Riz Ahmed proposed Fatima Mirza during Scrabble game to impress her

Riz Ahmed’s wife Fatima Farheen Mirza was not impressed of the Oscar nominee’s idea of proposing her during Scrabble game as she thought the actor was ‘joking’.

The Sound of Metal star, who tied the knot with novelist Mirza last year, admitted his idea for popping the question during one of England’s COVID lockdowns wasn’t too original, and it didn’t exactly impress the writer.

Riz shared the details about his proposal during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying, “We went out to the park, one of the few things we could do at that point in lockdown and we kind of had a little picnic and you know, I popped the question. And she looked up and was like, you’re joking.”

The dashing actor went on to say: “Maybe the way I proposed didn’t help because she’s a novelist, she’s amazing with words.”

“She loves a bit of Scrabble. So, we were actually playing Scrabble and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters… and spelled out, ‘Will you marry me?'”

However, Fatima Farheen Mirza agreed to start her life with Riz and became his wife. The couple tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony last year.