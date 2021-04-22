Kerry Washington says the ‘fight for justice is not over’ after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Kerry Washington is speaking out after a Minneapolis jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Following the Tuesday, April 20 verdict, the Scandal actress wrote on Twitter, “A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us.”

“But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd,” she continued, before sharing resources for those impacted by the news.

Additionally, the actress praised 17-year-old witness Darnella Frazier, who recorded footage of Chauvin and former officers JA Keung, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao as they attempted to take Floyd into custody on May 25, 2020 and later testified in the trial. Washington wrote, “Darnella Frazier is a hero. Her bravery in that moment must never be forgotten. We lift you up Darnella.”

Following three weeks of testimony, the jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Kerry has previously spoken about her racial advocacy efforts, especially as Floyd’s death renewed the Black Lives Matter movement.

Last June, she told Jimmy Kimmel Live! viewers that she is filled with “hope and encouragement” after seeing how Americans came together in a time of tragedy.

“I feel like we as a nation-and as a world in some ways-we’re just done having our governments work in ways that don’t reflect our values,” she explained. “Like, I think for a long time people thought you could just be a passenger on this train called democracy. But that’s not how it works. Like, democracy works if we all show up and we all express our values whether it’s voting or in the streets protesting. That is what democracy looks like. So, it’s like we’re living up to who we-we were supposed to be this all along.”

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump expressed optimism in a statement, writing, “GUILTY! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!”