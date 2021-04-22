Kashmir dispute resolution key to regional peace: Masood

Terming the United Nations-sponsored plebiscite to determine the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding their future as a key to peace in South Asia, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday declared that Kashmiris will never compromise on their freedom and right to self-determination.

Commenting on the intensified military operation by the Indian occupation army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the holy month of Ramazan, Masood said that there is no military solution of Kashmir, which needs to be resolved under the UN Security Council resolutions by holding a fair and free plebiscite.

He said that the people of Kashmir have been sacrificing for their freedom and rights for two centuries and they will continue their struggle till they get the right to live a dignified life with freedom.

Saying that the atrocities of the Indian Army against Kashmiris have crossed all limits, the President called upon the Islamic world and the international community to intervene and stop India from committing inhuman barbarities against the defenceless people of the IIOJK.

Expressing his deep concern over growing incidents of fake encounters in IOJK, the AJK President said that the Indian army has intensified its atrocities and is killing innocent youth by falsely dubbing them as the terrorist.

India, he said, through its false narrative gives an impression to the world that it is fighting terrorism in IOJK. The 900,000 Indian troops are not combating terrorism in IOJK rather they are engaged in massacring the unarmed civilian of the occupied territory, the president added.

The AJK president said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was a political dispute which could only be resolved through political and diplomatic means. But India unfortunately was trying to find a military solution to the issue by using excessive force. The whole region is suffering from instability and tension because of the Indian army’s inhuman treatment of Kashmiri people, he maintained.