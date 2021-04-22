Sindh has highest per capita income, claims Nasir

Sindh Information Minister Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has claimed that the province has the highest per capita income compared to other provinces in the country. The minister, citing a survey conducted by Macro Pakistan, data for which was obtained from their website, said on Wednesday that Sindh has the highest per capita income in both urban and rural areas. “Urban Sindh’s per capita income adjusted for PPP of $7,547, is higher than the South Asian average of $6,500,” the information minister said, adding: “Even in rural areas, Sindh has the highest [per capita income]. Punjab [comes] after Sindh.” The information minister, in a separate statement, credited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying this is all possible due to his vision and leadership. “PPP can change the future of Pakistan,” he said.













