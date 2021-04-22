Local PPP leadership call governors visit ‘purposeless’

The local leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has termed the visit of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to Thatta “purposeless” terming his visit politically motivated. District President PPP and former MPA Sindh Assembly, Sadiq Memon said that neither the Governor announced any development scheme for the coastal district nor he seems interested in resolving the water woes of Sindh. “Water is not being released in Kotri downstream leading to water scarcity in the tail-end areas of the district followed by sea intrusion, a constant threat that Thatta is facing for years; but the federal government has thrown all the burden on the shoulders of Sindh Government” he lamented. Secretary-General PPP district Thatta and veteran politician recalled that during the Governor’s visit last year, he claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving out money to the poor woman under Ahsas Kafalat Programme, to which one of the lady glaringly replied that” We are getting money under Benazir Income Support Programme”. He added that “Salute to that lady who told him the truth” Criticizing the PTI Government, Sadiq Memon said that the current state of affairs had proved that PM Khan failed to deliver. He was an expert at making promises and tall claims but unfortunately, he could not deliver.













