Miftah opposes NA-249 by-polls postponement in letter to ECP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail on Tuesday opposed the postponement of NA-249 by-elections in Karachi. Miftah Ismail has written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in which he expressed his reservations over the expected postponement of the NA-249 Karachi by-polls.

He stated in his letter that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has lost expectations of an electoral victory, whereas promises are being made for launching development projects including water pipelines in the constituency.

Ismail criticised the election commission for turning a blind eye over the illegal actions. He added that ECP has already made enough expenditures from the national exchequer for organising the by-polls.The PML-N candidate continued that the request made by the Sindh government for postponing the by-election due to the COVID-19 pandemic has no ground as the situation of Karachi’s West District in terms of the pandemic was quite better as compared to the other parts of the metropolis. Miftah asked the election commission for the timely organisation of the by-elections.

On April 19, the Sindh government had formally requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi that is likely to be held on April 29.