FDI plunges 35pc to $1.39bn in nine months

The inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan plunged by 35.35 percent during the first nine months (July–March) of the fiscal year 2020-21, according to data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The country received $1.39 billion as FDI during the first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared with $2.15 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Total foreign private investment fell by 44.8 percent to $1.13 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared with $2.04 billion in the same months of the last fiscal year. The other component of foreign private investment i.e. portfolio investment witnessed massive outflow during the period under review. The portfolio investment witnessed outflow of $265 million during July–March 2020-21 as compared with outflow of $103.6 million in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. The foreign public investment also witnessed outflow of $3.5 million during the period under review as compared with inflow of $331 million in the same period of the last fiscal year.













