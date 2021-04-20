The greatest leader of the sub-continent Muhammad Ali Jinnah had said, “Our object should be peace within, and peace without. We want to live peacefully and maintain cordial friendly relations with our immediate neighbours and with the world at large.”

Pakistan remains committed to Quaid’s dictates and offered peace overtures to its neighbouring states more than often. Pakistan has sacrificed its own peace for the sake of peace and stability in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, India takes Pakistan’s offers of peace as a sign of weakness and starts to harden its stance before the talks can even take off.

Quaid’s precepts about peace with immediate neighbours: India, Iran, Afghanistan, and China were not without due consideration of the geo-political and geo-strategic environment at the time. Quaid knew India more then anyone else and the seeds for Kashmir imbroglio were already sowed while he was still alive. Even then his dictates for peace with its immediate neighbours was necessary to resolve dispute and provide relief to the people in the conflict zone, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

I fail to understand one thing: how are we serving the people of Kashmir by not having any diplomatic relations with India. Do we not want that there is peace in Kashmir, there is no curfew, internet facilities are available for the people, children are going to school, and people are living without fear and fire?

I am reminded of Soviet Minister of Foreign Affairs and later Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet Andrei Gromyko, who was of the view that, “Ten years of Talk is better than one day of war.”

The Quaid’s precepts about neighbourly peace India, Iran, Afghanistan, and China were not without due consideration of the geo-strategic environment at the time. He knew India more than anyone and the seeds for the Kashmir imbroglio were already sowed in his lifetime

India and Pakistan have had wars and periods of crises without resolving a single dispute between them either bilaterally or on multiple forums. Water issues were resolved with the aegis of the World Bank in 1960, and Rann of Kutch was resolved by a Tribunal led by British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in 1968. Otherwise, the agenda of conflicts has been increasing from Kashmir to Siachen, Sir Creek, Kargil, trade, culture, and sports.

Making peace with a neighbour does not mean accepting its prescription for dispute resolution but explore options to resolve the protracted conflicts. I understand India is a difficult neighbour, but it cannot be replaced. However, its behaviour can be changed through diplomacy because nothing is impossible in international relations. This is one thing which is destined to be impermanent.

European fought for ages, today they have open borders and a common currency, and Japan occupied China well before the World War II began, only to fuel its war preparations. Looking at the world map, I do not find any two neighbours with so much hate, and mistrust, as is between India and Pakistan. The people of Kashmir can be best served if India and Pakistan are talking about them on the negotiating table and exploring options for the just resolution of the dispute.

Pakistan is not leaving the people of Kashmir and cannot afford to that, but it needs to make peace with India to get relief for the people of Kashmir who have suffered immensely at the hands of more than half a million Indian soldiers for an extended period.

Pakistan must continue its fullest support to the people of Kashmir and talk about their plight at all international forums. While Pakistan must continue to raise the issue of Kashmir, it should also pursue the case of Kashmir with India through productive engagement under the hybrid peace plans.

Kashmir issue can only be resolved following multiple tracks: just struggle by the people of Kashmir, successful implementation of United Nations resolutions, trilateral talks between India, Pakistan, and the people of Kashmir. Therefore, it is necessary for Pakistan to keep talking to India.

I respect Khan-government’s decision to hold the trade with India until Article 370, which gives special status to J&K is restored by India. However, I will insist that diplomatic relations are restored, and India is engaged at all forums to discuss relief for the people of Kashmir until the dispute is fully resolved to the satisfaction of the people of Kashmir.

Remember, wars do not resolve disputes but talks do. After every war, we have had Treaties and Agreements. Let us have one more such Agreement for the people of Kashmir without going into war, only then we could claim that we are following the dictates of our beloved Quaid about the ‘Peace within and Peace without.’ Dr Zia Ul Haque Shamsi is the author of the book ‘Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan’