Kill Pollution, before it kills you

The surrounding where we live is known as environment. How many of us care about our surroundings? It`s too strange that where we live, we don’t care about its cleanliness, its beauty, etc. Is there anyone who wants to improve their surrounding? Who wants to improve animal habitat? Sadly in Pakistan environment is taken too for granted.

Peoples are becoming self-centered; they don’t care much about other living things on this planet. We are occupying villages cut down trees and crops to make that land as a commercial area. We cut many forests every year down just to make our houses or societies, and for various other human activities, without thinking about the environment, deprived of thinking that trees are also included in living things and forests are the habitat of wildlife. We are destroying the animal habitat intentionally, and also destroying our source of food just for human activities. Why don’t we realize that trees are also a source of oxygen for us?

We are not only destroying land but also harming marine life. Marine pollution is a mixture of chemicals and waste, most of which comes from land sources and is washed or gusted into the ocean. This pollution results in damage to the environment, to the health of all organisms, and economic structures worldwide. Making factories near sea, rivers, and lakes constantly polluting water but nobody bother it. Throwing garbage especially, plastic bags in rivers seas, etc. killing marine life. Burning of garbage and using of personal cars rather than public transport also a factor which contributes to increasing pollution on land. The quality index of air becoming poor because of pollution but nonentity cares.

Due to the increased level of air pollution global warming is increasing gradually, that’s why the winter period becoming less especially in Pakistan but still, there are no imperative steps that have been taken by the government and by the public. Air contamination is furthermore can harm pets and natural life. Air contamination can indirectly influence wildlife by changing plant networks. Air ozone can stunt development in different plant species and these changes influence the quality of habitat and food sources of many animals. Increase level of pollution whether it is air or water, becoming a major cause to spread of various disease and many peoples has died every year because of those diseases. Still, the human did not have a concern about it.

Many countries put their efforts to control environmental pollution but unfortunately all in vain. I don’t know where the actual fault lies? Is it policymakers who are illegible to control the pollution or it just we who don’t want to improve our environment? I think there is a huge need to understand the importance of a healthy environment. We need to understand that: if the environment is healthy then there is a high rate of productivity, sense of propriety, infections free life, and satisfaction with your environment automatically increases your self-confidence. But unfortunately, we are unable to understand the importance of a healthy and pollution-free environment. We are destroying the beauty of nature with our own hands and then we blame the government and the system.

I used to say that change begins when people start changing their selves. If we take the initial steps and start thinking about our environment then eventually we will able to protect our environment. There is a great need to understand that trees are essential for us and forests are the habitat of animals so firstly stops cutting trees and stop destroying the forest for urbanization and industrialization. Try to plant new trees in your houses and parks as much as you can, it will decrease the rate of global warming. Stop throwing garbage and factories wastes in rivers, lakes, or seas to protect marine life. Reuse, Recharge and Recycle practices must be adapted. Replaced your transport with public transport so that pollution produced by vehicles to protect the environment. The reduction of toxic chemicals into the environment improves the quality of life and environment.

There is a need of the hour to shun those activities which contribute to increasing pollution in the environment. Otherwise, if we don’t bother the destruction of our environment then pollution increased shortage of food occur and eventually human start dying. Make a friendly environment in which humans, birds, animals, and trees can live freely and happily.