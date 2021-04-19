ICC launches Future Leaders Programme for Women’s Cricket

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched the next phase of the 100 percent cricket campaign, with the launch of the 100 Percent Cricket Future Leaders Programme – a mentorship programme for all female future leaders in cricket as part of their long-term commitment to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket and women in cricket. Under the umbrella of 100 percent Cricket, 100 Percent Cricket – Future Leaders Programme is designed to support emerging female talent in cricket across administration, coaching and officiating, broadcast, and journalism as well as marketing, digital and technology and events. The programme is designed to address the low percentage of women in leadership positions in global cricket and build a pipeline of new female leaders in cricket.

Commenting on the programme Greg Barclay, Chairman ICC said: “Cricket is a genuinely inclusive sport for all, but that is not widely reflected in how our game is led globally so it gives me great pleasure to launch the Future Leaders Programme. This is a practical approach towards solving the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions in our sport to enable us to build a strong pipeline of future female leaders and ultimately inspire more women to take up roles in cricket. The response from the global cricket community has been fantastic as you can see from the mentors who have enthusiastically committed to bring their knowledge and expertise to the programme and I am personally looking forward to being part of it.”

The application is open for all female future leaders of cricket to apply and will be matched with a mentor to support their development growth. The role of a mentor is to unlock their mentee’s potential and help them to be at their best. This could include being a confidential sounding-board, providing advice, guidance, and connections to reach their potential. The philosophy of the 100 Percent Cricket –– Future Leaders Programme is to be participant lead, with the ICC acting in support to match the mentees with suitable mentors and provide guidelines and evaluation frameworks for the participants and opportunities to network and interact. The programme will last for a period of 6 months, and include a kick-off workshop with Belinda Clark, followed by monthly check-ins and a 3-month review with the mentees and mentors agreeing the frequency and method of communication.