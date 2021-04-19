I’m living a happy life with my first and third wife: Umer Sharif

Veteran actor and comedian Umer Sharif appeared on the TV screen after a long time in a TV Show Shan-e-Suroor hosted by Nida Yasir making his fans extremely happy by uttering extempore jokes and sharing memories of his life.

The legendary comedian had an engrossing discussion with the host and shared his childhood memories and the days of his struggle before coming to the limelight. He covered almost every aspect of his life with utter candidness.

He also talked about marrying thrice and told that what compelled him to do so. Umer Shareef remained completely honest about his three marriages and said he does not regret any of his decisions.

The ‘Bakra Qiston Pe’ comedian shared the secret of his first marriage saying that it was an arranged one and his first wife Deeba was the choice of his mother who was impressed by her simplicity and humble nature

The Bakra Qiston Pe fame shared the secret of his first marriage saying that it was an arranged one and his first wife- Deeba was the choice of his mother who was impressed by her simplicity and humble nature.

“I have three children from my first wife and they are living a happy life and as a father, I have always supported them unconditionally to attain their goals of life; Umer Sharif Said.

When asked about his second marriage he said that he had fallen in love with one of the beautiful and graceful actresses of the 90s era Shakeela Qureshi and married her but that marriage could not last long. “Despite that nasty experience I went on to marry for the third time and this time it was my colleague Zareen and I am living a happy and blissful life with my first and third wife; the iconic comedian said. Marrying thrice was a coincidence; he reiterated. The actor shared the experience of his career and the ups and downs he had faced during his career that spanned over three decades. All he shared in his unique and witty style.

The seasoned comedian took a break from Showbiz following the tragic death of his daughter Hira last year.

The writer is a law student and columnist. He can be reached at kamran.khowaja338@gmail.com and Tweets at @ @ZaibSha1