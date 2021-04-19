Kangana calls for ban on iftar parties

Controversial Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, infamous for her anti-Muslim sentiments, has demanded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban Iftar parties in India during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to media reports, the actress took to Twitter yesterday to request Indian PM Narendra Modi to ban gatherings in Ramadan. Kangana later deleted the tweet after facing harsh backlash on social media but the screenshot of the tweet went viral.

Kangana Ranaut has been the target of public criticism in the past for her bigoted and hyper nationalist statements. When protests erupted across India over the introduction of unfair agricultural laws by the Indian government, Kangana, out of habit, started speaking out against the farmers’ protests, drawing irk from the general public which prompted a u-turn from the actress.