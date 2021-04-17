KP CM seeks proposal for Durul Amans uplift in 15 days

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the Social Welfare Department to come up with feasible and solid proposals within 15 days for streamlining and improving the overall management of Darul Amans.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding Darul Amans here, said an official handout issued here.

Besides Member Provincial Assembly Dr. Sumaira Shams, Secretary Social Welfare, Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Director Social Welfare Habib Afridi, the meeting was attended by officials from other concerned departments.

The meeting reviewed in detail the existing situation of Darul Aman across the province with special focus on the provision of basic facilities, implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and routine management issues.

The chief minister also directed 100 percent implementation of SOPs. He said provision of quality facilities, safe environment to hapless women and children living in Darul Amans was the responsibility of the department.

He vowed that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

The meeting was informed that at the moment six Darul Amans were functional in various districts of the province including Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Haripur and Mansehra whereas three Darul Amans were under construction.

The Chief Minister termed the provision of safe environment and basic facilities to the women and children living in those Darul Amans as vital responsibility of the government and directed the authorities concerned for taking necessary steps on immediate basis to improve the overall management of Darul Amans.

He also directed for ensuring the implementation of the prescribed SOPs in letter and spirit with the aim to make the Darul Aman an ideal place of shelter for the hapless women and children.

He further directed the authorities concerned to immediately replace the male staff with the female staff and ensure deputation of only female staff in Darul Aman. He also asked for creating fresh posts for female staff if required.