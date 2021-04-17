Manish Malhotra tests COVID-19 positive

Famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per his announcement, he has isolated himself and is under home quarantine at the advice of his doctors.

The designer wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care.”

Upon reading his announcement, many B-Town celebs rushed to the comment section to wish Manish a speedy recovery. The ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote,

“Get well soon mm” while actress Dia Mirza commented, “Get well soonest”.

Shamita Shetty, Aalim Hakim, Bhavna Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and Riddhima Kapoor also left positive comments on Malhotra’s post, wishing him well. Manish Malhotra is a popular fashion designer known for his works in the Indian film industry. He has his own couture label ‘Manish Malhotra’ which was launched in 2005. The label offers bridal, couture, diffusion and men’s wear collections.