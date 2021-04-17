Remembering Dr Prem Kumar Vankwani

April 9, 2021 was a quite unfortunate day in the history of Pakistan Hindu Council when we lost our one of the active members, Dr Prem Kumar Vankwani. He was also the elder brother of Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, a prominent Parliamentarian and Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council.

Unfortunately, the cardiac arrest has proved to be fatal, and Dr Prem lost his precious life at the age of 57. His sudden demise demonstrates uncertain realities of life associated with each of us.

Dr Prem Kumar was a true follower of Hinduism, who believed in the doctrine of Karma. He believed that there should be a purpose of life, based on four core values, Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha. A person, following dharma, must act morally and ethically in every aspect of life, regardless of circumstances. In Hinduism, Artha refers to the struggle for achieving wealth and prosperity in a noble way. Dr Prem was of the view that the importance of Kama must not be neglected, which actually focuses on obtaining satisfaction and pleasure from life. Finally, Moksha is the ultimate goal of a Hindu to achieve eternal success.

Dr Prem Kumar Vankwani strongly believed in the unity of family. His purpose in life was promoting humbleness, good values and modesty. In order to achieve noble goals, he always kept himself busy in serving humanity as much as he could. That is the reason that even after his demise, everyone is remembering him with good words. This proves his unconditional love to everyone and sincere guidance with the same compassion to all.

Dr Prem Kumar had firm faith in one God. He believed that in order to endure worldly difficulties and tackle challenges, we need to follow real teachings of religion. According to him, the core focus of teachings of every religion is to become a good human being beneficial to the entire society.

There is no doubt that one day everyone has to say goodbye to this mortal world. At that time, all kinds of social statuses, authority, relatives, friends, wealth and all worldly achievements are separated. This is a bitter reality that our relatives used to mourn for a few days and then they too stuck in their own life issues. Therefore, there is a dire need to keep focusing on doing good deeds during every moment of life.

The Vankwani family is currently organizing a 12-day condolence program at his residence in Hyderabad to bring peace to the soul of Dr Prem Kumar. On the occasion, Shrimad Bhagawad Gita is being recited daily in the morning whereas Aarti, Sat Sang and Ramayan Katha are prayed in the evening.

Today, Prem Kumar is no more present among us, but he will be remembered in our hearts forever. Such people not only succeed to earn a good reputation during their life tenure but even after the demise, their memories keep refreshing in the minds of next generations forever. It is our sincere wish to promote his message of love, peace and harmony. In order to make our country a beautiful place for every citizen, we need to follow the footsteps of Dr Prem Kumar by saying goodbye to all kinds of biases and prejudices, and serve humanity. Pakistan Hindu Council would never forget such a noble soul, and we would try our best to promote his noble cause on all forums available.