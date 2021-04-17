Senior actors don’t even respond to juniors’ greetings: Momina Iqbal

Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal has said that senior actors of the industry do not even respond to the greetings of their juniors.

According to a media report, Momina Iqbal made the statement in a recent interview, adding that there are different demands for entering the industry.

“For the lead role, instead of talent, you are asked how many followers you have on Instagram, how popular are you among the masses but I believe that if you don’t give anyone a chance then how will people know someone”, she said. Momina said that there are many challenges for a newcomer entering the showbiz industry, even keeping quiet on certain matters in order to progress one’s career.