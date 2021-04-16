Crackdown on banned party’s social media begins

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh on Friday declared a crackdown on the social media accounts used by the now proscribed religious party for actively inciting violence in the port city and “glorifying the assaults on law enforcement personnel.”

Deputy Inspector-General for CTD Omar Shahid Hamid said the terrorism watchdog has set about on a strategy with Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing to identify people using social media accounts to spread hate and stir up violence in the demonstrations.

“CTD has initiated action against individuals who used social media to incite violence, spread hate and glorified the assaults on law enforcement personnel. A list of TLP related social media accounts have been identified and a complaint lodged with FIA’s cyber crime Wing,” he tweeted.

Action will be taken against all those as the lists of these “social media accounts have been identified”, he said. A complaint has been formally lodged with FIA’s cybercrime cell to initiate a probe against the people using those accounts, said the DIG CTD.