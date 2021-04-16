PM Imran to announce mega development package for Sindh

Prime Minister Imran Khan on his visit to Sukkur today will announce a mega-development package of Rs446 billion for Sindh, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced.

“A mega development package of Rs 446 billion for Sindh will be announced in Sukkur tomorrow. This huge amount will be in addition to Rs 1100 billion of Karachi package. The next two years will be the years of development of Sindh.” Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

وزیر اعظم @ImranKhanPTI کل سکھر میں سندہ کیلئے 446 ارب روپے کے میگا ترقیاتی پیکج کا اعلان کریں گے، یہ خطیر رقم کراچی پیکج کے 11سو ارب روپے کے علاوہ ہو گی، اگلے دو سال انشاللہ سندہ کی ترقی کے سال ہوں گے ، تحریک انصاف سندہ کے عوام کی مرحومیوں کے خاتمے کےلئے ہر ممکن اقدام کر رہی ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 15, 2021

The package will be utilized for the construction of Nai Gaj dam which will help irrigate 28800 acres of land. The development package will also benefit the 306 kilometer long Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway.

The development package will ensure the socio-economic development of the backward districts of Sindh province.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the “Kamyab Jawan Programme” in Sukkur.