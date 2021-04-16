Sarah Khan hospitalised in Turkey as health deteriorates

Prayers for good health are in order for Sarah Khan who was hospitalised in Turkey on Wednesday, as confirmed by her husband Falak Shabir.

Falak took to his Instagram story late on Wednesday to share a picture of his wife on a hospital bed, hooked to an IV with a mask covering her face. The Mahi Ve singer, who has been vacationing with Sarah in Turkey, wrote, “She is unwell.”

While Falak did not divulge any more details about Sarah’s health condition, fans of the couple have been pouring in their best wishes and prayers for her good health, with many blaming nazar for her ill health.

Here’s extending our heartiest prayers to Sarah. Get well soon!