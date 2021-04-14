Japan praises Pakistan’s role for Afghan peace

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan values its relations with Japan and acknowledges its efforts for regional stability. The chief of army staff said this during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda who called on him at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement. The army chief and the ambassador discussed the regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. The Japanese ambassador praised Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region, particularly Afghan peace process, and vowed to further enhance ties with Pakistan.













