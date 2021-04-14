Ramazan bazaars functional

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited Ramazan Bazaar at Kaleem Shaheed Colony and checked availability of essential items. He said that no effort should be spared to ensure the provision of quality essential items and maintaining good arrangements in bazaars during the hours of bazaars. The divisional commissioner also inspected the stalls of cheap flour and sugar and while inspecting the weight, directed to save the consumers from the hassle of waiting. He reviewed the quality of various items and the difference from normal markets .He met with buyers and inquired about the quality of fruits, vegetables and other items. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inspected Ramazan Bazaar of Sir Syed Town, Faizan-e-Madina and other areas. He inspected the stalls of vegetables, fruits, groceries and asked the officers in charge to maintain the supply of essential items and their high quality and to check the items at the stalls themselves to ensure the availability of fresh vegetables and fruits. The deputy commissioner met the consumers who had come for shopping and apprised them of the facilities in the bazaars and said that all possible relief would be provided to the consumers during the month of Ramazan on the instructions of the Punjab government.













