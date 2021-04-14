Babar Azam steps ahead of Kohli to become no. 1 ODI batsman

Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the world’s number 1 ODI batsman after he dethroned Virat Kohli from the position.

The Pakistani star batsman sits on top of the ODI batsman rankings of the ICC with 865 points and Virat Kholi is at the number 2 with 857 points.

Babar becomes the fourth Pakistani batsman to be on this position. Earlier, Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, and Mohammad Yousuf were ranked number one in the ICC ODI rankings.

With the new rankings, Babar ended Kohli’s five-year era at the top of the ICC rankings. The Indian skipper was on top of the table since October 2017.

Babar Azam is ranked third in the world T20 rankings and sixth in the Tests.

Opener Fakhr Zaman also joined the top 10 batsmen, finishing seventh.

National cricket team fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is ranked 11th among bowlers.