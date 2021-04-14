PSX issues Ramazan timing

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday announced trading and office timings for the stock market during the holy month of Ramazan. According to a notice sent to all TRE Certificate holders and concerned, from Monday to Thursday the pre-open timings would be from 10:00am to 10:15am, order matching and confirmation period from 10:15am to 10:17am while the market will open at 10:17am. The stock market closing time would be 02:00pm from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the pre-opening, order matching and confirmation period and market opening timing would be the same, but the stock market would close at 01:00pm. The office timing for the stock market staff from Monday to Thursday would be from 09:30am to 03:30pm while for Friday, the office timing would be from 09:30am to 02:30pm, the notification said. According to the notice, odd lots market will open at 10:15am and close at 14:00pm from Monday to Thursday, while the timing will be from 10:15am to 13:00pm on Friday.













