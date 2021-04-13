Security forces kill TTP terrorist in South Waziristan

Security forces during an operation on Tuesday killed a Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist in Ladha, South Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

TTP terrorist Pir, alias Asad, was killed after security forces conducted an operation in the Ladha region of South Waziristan after the reports of terrorists in the region emerged.

After an intense exchange of fire, the terrorist named Pir alias Asad was shot dead.

Terrorist, Asad was an active member of TTP’s Baitullah Mehsud group in Ladha since 2006, said the military’s media wing. The TTP terrorist remained actively involved in terror activities

Earlier during another exchange of fire, one terrorist named Zahid ud Din resident of Dewagar, North Waziristan was killed.

Terrorist Zahid ud Din was an active member of TTP in the Dewagar and Kharseen areas, said the ISPR, adding that the TTP terrorist remained actively involved in target killings, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and planting IEDs.