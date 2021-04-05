TTP terrorist gunned down in North Waziristan

Security forces on Sunday killed active Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist Zahiruddin during an “area sanitisation operation” in Dewagar, North Waziristan, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement.

“Security forces conducted Area Sanitization Operation in Dewagar, North Waziristan, on the reported presence of terrorists,” the ISPR added.

During an intense exchange of fire, one terrorist named Zahid ud Din resident of Dewagar, North Waziristan was killed.

Terrorist Zahid ud Din was an active member of TTP in the Dewagar and Kharseen areas, said the ISPR, adding that the TTP terrorist remained actively involved in target killings, terrorist activities against security forces, extortion and planting IEDs.

In one such operation on Saturday last, TTP terrorist Ashraf Ullah alias Toofani was killed in Boya, North Waziristan. Terrorist Ashraf Ullah was an active terrorist of TTP, the ISPR said. The TTP terrorist was involved in target killing, terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion and planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).