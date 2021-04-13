Dollar falls to Rs152.75 against rupee

Pakistani rupee appreciated by 19 paisas (+0.12 percent) against the US dollar in the interbank on Monday, making it the fifth straight session to make gains against the international currency.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs152.94 and closed at Rs152.75. Within the open market, rupee was traded at 153/153.50 per dollar.

The rupee gained Rs0.61 against the greenback last week, while it has gained Rs15.30 against the greenback in fiscal year 2020-21 while appreciation has been Rs7.10 in the current year.